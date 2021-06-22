Kerala Woman Found Dead Days After Alleging Domestic Violence By Husband Over Dowry

In a bone-chilling development, a 24-year-old woman was found dead in the Kollam district of Kerala. Her family has alleged that she was tortured and heated by her husband over dowry. Her parents also alleged that the woman was constantly assaulted and insulted by her spouse.

A day before her death, the woman had sent messages to her cousin where she said that she faced severe assault and how after assaulting her, her husband allegedly pulled back her hair and stamped on her face. She also said that she had not told anyone about the assault. The picture she shared with her cousin showed injuries on her face, shoulder, and hands. She alleged that her husband was not happy about the car, gifted by her father as dowry and that is why her husband used to beat her up. Along with the messages, she had also sent photos of injuries she suffered during the physical torture.

Family Registers Complaint

The woman's family has filed a complaint to the police, following which the Kerala Women's Commission has taken a case suo motto on her death. As per reports, the woman's family had given 100 sovereigns, one acre of land, and a Toyota Yaris car as dowry but the woman's husband allegedly wanted cash instead of the car.

The local police have started a probe into the matter as they are awaiting a post-mortem report after which more charges will be added to the FIR. A police official said, "The post-mortem will be done at the government medical college, Thiruvananthapuram and any action will be taken after getting the report."

Dowry death menace rising: SC

Meanwhile, last month, the Supreme Court observed that the “menace of dowry death” is increasing day-by-day, and gave a slew of directions on dealing with such cases saying the penal provision on it must be interpreted by keeping in mind the legislative intent to curb the “social evil of bride burning and dowry demand”. The top court said the penal provision on dowry death does not take a “pigeonhole approach” in categorizing death as homicidal or suicidal or accidental and a strict interpretation would defeat the very object for which it was enacted.