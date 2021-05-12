Kerala Woman Killed In Israel Rocket Strike; Muraleedharan, Ron Malka Offer Condolences

Among all the people who lost their lives in Gaza, a 30-year-old Indian woman Soumya Santosh was also killed in a rocket attack by Palestinian militants. Santosh hailed from Kerala's Idukki district and worked as a caregiver attending to an elderly woman at a house in the southern Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon. Ashkelon, which borders the Gaza Strip.

Her family members informed that a rocket fell on the residence of Soumya in the city of Ashkelon while she was talking to her husband Santhosh, who is in Kerala, over a video call in the evening. As per reports, Soumya was living in Israel for the last seven years. She has a nine-year-old son whom she had left with her husband in Kerala. She was the daughter of former Kanjikuzhy panchayat members Satish and Savithri.

Soumya's brother-in-law Saji was quoted by PTI saying, "My brother heard a huge sound during the video call. Suddenly the phone got disconnected. Then we immediately contacted fellow Malayalees working there. Thus we came to know about the incident."

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan took to Twitter on Tuesday and extended his condolences to Soumya's family and assured assistance to them.

Spoke with the family of Ms Soumya Santhosh to convey my deep condolences at her tragic demise during the rocket attacks from Gaza today. Assured all possible assistance.



We have condemned these attacks and the violence in Jerusalem, and urged restraint by both sides. — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) May 11, 2021

Ambassador of Israel to India Ron Malka also expressed grief over Soumya's demise and condemned the terror attack.

On behalf of the state of #Israel, I convey heartfelt condolences to the family of Ms. Soumya Santosh, murdered by Hamas indiscriminate terror attack on innocent lives.

Our hearts are crying with her 9 years old son that lost his mother in this cruel Terrorist attack. — Ron Malka 🇮🇱 (@DrRonMalka) May 11, 2021

Gaza Airstrikes

Israel on Tuesday unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza, flattening a pair of high-rise buildings deemed to be housing Hamas militants. The strikes came as Hamas and other Palestinian fundamentalist groups continued firing hundreds of rockets into the Zionist territory. The conflict has escalated relentlessly. With dozens of rockets flying into Israel throughout the night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with top security officials and warned that the fighting could drag on, despite calls for calm from the United States, Europe, and elsewhere.