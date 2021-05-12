Last Updated:

Kerala Woman Killed In Israel Rocket Strike; Muraleedharan, Ron Malka Offer Condolences

Indian woman Soumya Santhosh on Monday was killed in a rocket attack by Palestinian militants. Santosh hailed from Kerala's Idukki district

Soumya Santhosh

Among all the people who lost their lives in Gaza, a 30-year-old Indian woman Soumya Santosh was also killed in a rocket attack by Palestinian militants. Santosh hailed from Kerala's Idukki district and worked as a caregiver attending to an elderly woman at a house in the southern Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon. Ashkelon, which borders the Gaza Strip. 

Her family members informed that a rocket fell on the residence of  Soumya in the city of Ashkelon while she was talking to her husband Santhosh, who is in Kerala, over a video call in the evening. As per reports, Soumya was living in Israel for the last seven years. She has a nine-year-old son whom she had left with her husband in Kerala. She was the daughter of former Kanjikuzhy panchayat members Satish and Savithri. 

Soumya's brother-in-law Saji was quoted by PTI saying, "My brother heard a huge sound during the video call. Suddenly the phone got disconnected. Then we immediately contacted fellow Malayalees working there. Thus we came to know about the incident."

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan took to Twitter on Tuesday and extended his condolences to Soumya's family and assured assistance to them. 

Ambassador of Israel to India Ron Malka also expressed grief over Soumya's demise and condemned the terror attack. 

Gaza Airstrikes

Israel on Tuesday unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza, flattening a pair of high-rise buildings deemed to be housing Hamas militants. The strikes came as Hamas and other Palestinian fundamentalist groups continued firing hundreds of rockets into the Zionist territory. The conflict has escalated relentlessly.  With dozens of rockets flying into Israel throughout the night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with top security officials and warned that the fighting could drag on, despite calls for calm from the United States,  Europe, and elsewhere.

First Published:
