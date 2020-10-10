Kerala: Woman With Rare 'Pompe' Disease Gives Birth To Healthy Baby In Kochi Hospital

A 24-year-old woman with a rare and fatal genetic disease 'Pompe' in Kerala gave birth to a healthy baby in a private hospital in Kochi last week. The doctors attending the patient from Kollam say that both the mother and child are healthy and doing well. The medical fraternity of the hospital said that this case is an example which proves that people having grave diseases like Pompe can also lead a normal life if the disease is diagnosed and treated at an early stage.

Kerala: Women with 'Pompe' delivers a healthy baby

Pompe disease is a lysosomal storage disorder (LSD). Pathogenic abnormalities or mutations in the GAA gene cause this serious chronic and debilitating condition. An official statement released by the hospital on Wednesday stated that patients with this rare condition constantly suffer from muscle weakness along with other severe complications. Long-term specialized treatments along with management through enzyme replacement therapy (ert) is required to cure Pompe. The head of paediatric genetics of Amrita Hospital Dr Sheela Namboothiri said that this is the 'first recorded case of Pompe patient in India who underwent the entire cycle of pregnancy and delivered a healthy baby'.

Dr Namboorthiri said, "This was only possible as the patient was put on life-saving ert under the Sanofi Genzyme supported India charitable access programme (in the cap) around six years ago after she was diagnosed with juvenile-onset of Pompe disease."

Expressing her happiness, Dr Namboorthiri added that the newborn baby, who weighed 2.8 kgs at birth, does not carry the defective gene and is completely free from Pompe disease. Head of obstetrics and gynaecologists at Amrita Hospital Dr Radhamani K along with her team of doctors and paramedics said that this was a very high-risk pregnancy case. The successful delivery of a baby done through elective lower segment caesarean section is a case study in itself. 'The patient was on ert throughout her 37-week pregnancy', she added.

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI)