Kerala Women's Commission Chief Resigns After She Tells Domestic Abuse Victim To 'suffer'

Kerala State Women's Commission Chairperson MC Josephine tendered her resignation on June 25 on the direction of the commission after it made the decision to ask her to resign over her insensitive remark which courted controversy.

The inconsiderate remark was directed to a victim of domestic violence who approached the women's commission. A video clip of Josephine making controversial remarks had gone viral on social media. The complainant, a 24-year-old named Lebina, narrated the ordeal of domestic violence inflictions she had undergone at her in-laws' house.

Bugged by the complainant, MC Josephine told the complainant, if she had not reported the matter to the police and it was only better to undergo hardships from in-laws and husband.

The CPM secretariat meeting was convened here on Friday wherein they discussed the matter at hand and decided on her resignation. Even CPM leaders failed to come to Josephine's defence or rescue after widespread criticism arose over her callous behaviour. Women from Congress too staged protests against MC Josephine.

Opposition Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said Josephine who heads a quasi-judicial body has made a comment violating the principles of the Constitution.

"A women's panel chief, who says that CPI(M) means court and the police, has no credentials to occupy that position. She has made anti-constitutional statements while heading a quasi-judicial body, which is completely unacceptable," Chennithala said in a release.

MC Josephine's clarifies

After her brazen, insensitive remarks, she clarified, "I didn't say this. There are women who aren't willing to listen to us. We suggest women to file complaint making the case stronger as we can't reach everywhere:

MC Josephine on her 'then you suffer' remark to domestic violence and dowry victim said, "A woman on call said she was being tortured by her husband and mother-in-law. I got to know that she didn't file a complaint. Later, I realised that I shouldn't have reacted in such a manner. I'd like to express regret if my words have hurt her."

Kerala Women's Commission Chief MC Josephine asks victim to continue 'suffering'

In the video that went viral, Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson was seen speaking to a caller identified as 'Libina' in a disgruntled and somewhat frustrated tone. Amid disturbance and a small delay in answering MC Josephine's question, Libina told the Kerala Women's Commission Chief that she got married in 2014 and was subjected to domestic abuse by both her husband and her mother-in-law. An irritated MC Josephine can be seen snapping at the caller over the 'background noise' while also making expressions that presumably amounted to irritation and crabby expressions.

On being told that she couldn't hear MC Josephine properly, the Kerala Women's Commission chief was heard snapping at the caller again. She then goes on to ask the caller thrice if she has kids, probably completely unaware of network issues, to which the caller replies 'no.' The Kerala Women's Commission chairperson then enquired if the caller was subjected to abuse from her husband and his kin and went on to say that the caller must continue to 'suffer' for not filing a complaint with city cops.