Kerala Writes To ISRO; Seeks 10 MT O2 Per Week Amid COVID-19 Upsurge

In the wake of raging COVID-19 figures, Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy on Friday wrote to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) requesting a supply of 10 Metric Tonnes of liquid medical oxygen per week to the State from ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan informed on Friday that strict restrictions will be in place from May 4-9 as Kerala recorded another steep surge in COVID cases reported. As Kerala recorded over 38,000 new COVID cases on Thursday, CM Pinarayi Vijayan noted that despite lockdown being the last resort, the spread of the virus could not be arrested and categorically stated that only shops selling essential commodities would be allowed to operate during May 4-9 and said that the door delivery of goods should be encouraged in order to avoid contact with people. On Friday, CM Vijayan took to Twitter to inform that the new restrictions from May 4 onwards were similar to the curbs imposed during the weekend curfew and that the govt will ensure seamless transportation of Oxygen, medicines & medical equipment.

Amid unprecedented upsurge in COVID-19 infections nationwide, the Centre asked the States to treat available oxygen as a critical commodity. The rate of rise of the infection has been rapid, which has put an immense strain on the health infrastructure. This surfaced after India was witnessing devastating ordeals owing to COVID-19 while a dislocated medical infrastructure has left people to struggle to breathe. COVID-19 patients admitted at hospitals have succumbed to the virus due to the inadequate supply of medical oxygen to hospitals in various cities.

COVID-19 situation in Kerala

Kerala's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 15 lakh mark on Thursday as 38,607 people, including 110 health workers, tested positive, in the highest single day surge, the State government said. The toll mounted to 5,259 with 48 more deaths. The active cases touched 2,84,086 with 21,116 people getting cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 12,44,301.

The total caseload soared to 15,33,984 with the addition of the fresh cases. In the last 24 hours, 1,57,548 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 24.5 per cent. So far, 1,56,50,037 samples have been tested, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Of those testing positive, 300 people had come from outside the State and 35,557 were infected through contact.

Presently, 5,93,840 people are under observation, including 24,009 in hospitals. Ernakulam district, which reported the highest number of Covid cases--5,369-- today, has 47,921 people undergoing COVID-19 treatment. Kozhikode recorded 4,990 cases while 40,245 people are under treatment. In Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram, 28,698 and 23,000 people respectively are under treatment

