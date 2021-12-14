Kerala: Youth Congress Workers Stage Protest Over Kannur University VC Appointment

The protest carried out by Youth Congress workers in Kerala at Kannur University headquarters over the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor has escalated into a violent brawl on Tuesday. The workers were marching together when they were restricted by the Kerala Police, who used barricades to stop them and used water cannons on the protesters to calm down the situation. However, the clash witnessed in front of the University gate showed party workers breaking down barricades and arguing with the police officers. Apart from that, many workers can also be seen staging a sit-in protest in front of the university. Meanwhile, the protesters have been demanding the removal of Professor Gopinath Raveendran from the Vice-Chancellor post of Kannur University over the past few days.

Earlier on Monday, several Congress activists were also seen waving black flags towards Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while he was on his way to the airport in Mambaram, reported Kerala Kaumudi.

Ongoing tussle in Kerala over University appointments

There has been a situation of chaos in Kerala amid the ongoing clash between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan concerning University appointments. The matter has further escalated with a letter leaked earlier and has been now accessed by Republic.

According to the letter, the Higher Education Minister R Bindu addressing Governor Khan has proposed the name of Dr Gopinath Raveendran to be re-appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University for the second continuous term. This letter also clearly indicates the Minister's intervention in the appointment by pressurizing the Governor. Meanwhile, the state government has clarified that it has no intention to take the powers of the Governor, Khan has left the party over the matter.

Image: Republic World