Kerala Youth Goes Missing In Atlantic Ocean; Family Says 'he Stopped Answering Our Calls'

In a matter of concern, a Kerala youth who was working as an assistant cook on a ship has gone missing in the Atlantic ocean. According to the family, the youth last called on Sunday and since Monday, there was no contact while on Wednesday, official documents were submitted by the ship authorities confirming that he is missing. While speaking to ANI, the youth's sister said that when he last called, he was very happy.

"The ship started from Durban on Jan 31. He used to call us every day, but the last call was a week ago. After that day, he stopped answering our calls," said his sister pic.twitter.com/Bics0Xii8j — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022

According to Republic Media Network's ground information, the family is worried as there are no updates apart from the confirmation of him missing. The family also reached out to the police and filed a complaint whereas the Ministry of External Affairs has also been approached.

