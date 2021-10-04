Kerala's Ambulance Service Receives 5.40 Lakh Prank & Non-emergency Calls Amid COVID

While dealing with requests for everything from mobile recharges to gas reservations, the team running Kerala's 108 ambulance service has taken up the task to keep the emergency line free of pranksters. According to data from a company that runs a 108 ambulance service in Kerala, 5.40 lakh of the 9.19 lakh calls received on the emergency line in a year were prank calls.

Saravanan Arunachalam, Kerala head of operations at the GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute, which operates the KANIV-108 ambulance service, informed that the emergency number receives around 3,500 calls per day, with only about 800 callers requesting an ambulance. He said that similar issues exist in other states as well, but that the number of prank calls in Kerala is higher. As per the state head of 108 Ambulance Services, which operates in 18 states across India, out of a total of 9,19,424 calls received in a year, 5,40,571 were unwanted calls, including wrong numbers, miss calls, and prank calls.

Kerala ambulance service KANIV-108 receives multiple prank calls a day

Despite the fact that such numbers can be blocked, Arunachalam claims that the step was not taken because 108 is an emergency service. Further elaborating on the nature of the daily prank calls, he stated that since education has shifted to an online mode, there has been an increase in hoax calls from children. When the data was collected, 28,622 children dialled their parents' numbers. These numbers are called back in such cases, and the parents are informed of the severity of the incident, he said. 93,858 calls were for booking gas and recharging mobile and dish TV, whereas 431 calls were for those who abused control room workers over the phone, primarily female employees throughout the night. There were 1,69,792 missed calls to 108. After calling, many people simply remain silent.

Rise in cases of prank calls, fraud call and data breach

The 108 service is used for emergency medical care, thus when such requests come in, the authorities call on the same number and inquire if an ambulance is required. KANIV-108 is a free ambulance service. People in need of immediate medical assistance can contact the toll-free number 108 from anywhere in the state to get help. During the lockdown,the state witnessed a hike in phishing incidents, debit and credit card frauds, theft and data breach.

(With inputs from ANI)

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH)