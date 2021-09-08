Kerala's Central University Issues Notice Urging Faculties To Avoid Anti-national Lectures

The Central University of Kerala in Kasaragod on Wednesday declared a notification urging its faculty members not to give provocative or anti-national lectures during their classes.

The notice was issued by the Executive Council, the chief decision-making committee of the university after they had found Assistant Professor, Gilbert Sebastian on April 19 raising questions on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's COVID vaccine policy. The assistant professor had also remarked that RSS-BJP was a proto-fascist organisation during his online class in the month of April.

CUK notice urges faculty members to refrain from giving provoking lectures

The notice sought faculty members and employees to 'refrain from providing any type of provoking speeches or comments that are anti-national and will be against the interest of the nation'. The announcement circulated with the permission of the Vice-Chancellor Prof H Venkateshwarlu also stated that strict disciplinary action will be taken against those who will involve in such ventures in the future.

Assistant Professor's lecture during online class courts controversy

The Central University of Kerala notice is a result of the controversial online class delivered by assistant professor Gilbert Sebastian on April 19, where he questioned if the RSS-BJP as a proto-fascist organisation further revoked the Union government's policy of aiding foreign countries with indigenous COVID vaccines without fulfilling the demands of the country.

A three-member enquiry committee of the Central University of Kerala had determined that Dr Sebastian had crossed the limits during his lecture in the class and that his speech violated the service rule which forbids denouncing the government.

Acknowledging the report by the committee, the assistant professor was suspended on May 17.

University revokes Sebastian's suspension

The University had on June 10 revoked the suspension of the assistant professor and issued a stern warning. In a letter dated June 7, Central University of Kerala's Vice-Chancellor H Venkateshwarlu highlighted that assistant professor Gilbert Sebastian had uttered inexcusable statements during a class with MA students of 1st year.

The letter noted that Gilbert Sebastian's utterances were contrary as a government employee at the Central University of Kerala and that it violated provisions of CCS [Conduct) Rules 1964. Further, the letter stated that a warning was issued to the assistant professor on the recommendation of a three-member committee that examined the case and cautioned him against repeating such remarks again. The University's letter warned assistant professor Gilbert Sebastian of strict disciplinary action and imposing a major penalty if he repeated the violation.

(Image Credits: PTI)