Kerala CM Calms Covid Spike Fears; Pinpoints 4 Indicators Of State's 'good Performance'

Even as Kerala continues to witness a big surge in daily COVID-19 infections, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, addressing a news briefing on Monday said that the state has maintained 'good performance' to contain the spread of Coronavirus. He stated the details about four indicators where the state has performed well, which are - mortality rate, disease spread, testing and recovery.

'Not meant to prove anything'

"Kerala presently has a case fatality rate (deaths per 100 positive cases) of 0.39% as compared to the national average of 2.67%, whereas the world average stands at 4.38%. The neighbouring states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have much higher case fatality rates. The number of deaths per million in Kerala is 0.9 as against the national figure of 17," the Chief Minister said.

According to Vijayan, these figures are a testimony to the fact that Kerala was able to prevent COVID-19 deaths in a very effective way. "These figures are not meant to prove anything. Rather, it is to expose the false propaganda that others are deliberately making it about the way Kerala is fighting against Coronavirus. When it comes to testing, the government's policy is to increase the number of tests," he said.

He added, "Kerala has a test positivity rate (positive cases per 100 tests) of 2.27, which is comparable to the world figures. The average test positivity rate in India is 7.46 and it is much higher in neighbouring states."

'...way better than the other states'

"Our figures are way better than the other states. We are ahead in conducting COVID-19 tests. Our state is at the forefront of preventing outbreaks, controlling mortality and conducting adequate tests. That is why we have been able to get worldwide recognition for the COVID-19 preventive measures. The government and health workers are working together to maintain it," Vijayan further said.

With 449 new cases being reported on Monday, the state's COVID-19 count rose to 8,322, while the death toll has reached 33 with two more fatalities. In the last 24 hours, 12,230 samples were tested. At least 1,80,594 people are under observation, 4,376 in hospitals, including 713 admitted today, the highest so far on a single day. So far, 2,44,388 samples have been sent for testing, and results of 5407 samples are awaited.

