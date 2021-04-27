Kerala's COVID Vaccine Drive: 'Will Procure Doses Directly, Not Stopping,' Says CM Vijayan

After the Kerala government imposed stringent restrictions across the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday took to his official Twitter handle and informed that Kerala has vaccinated 57.58 lakh people with 1st dose and 10.39 lakh people with the second dose. Stating that the government of India is yet to allow Kerala's request of 50 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Pinarayi Vijayan said, "We will not let our exceptional COVID-19 vaccination drive be halted for want of vaccines." To procure vaccines directly from the market, officials are in touch with both companies, he added.

Kerala imposes weekend curfew amid COVID-19 Surge

Tackling the rise in COVID cases, the Kerala government on Monday, issued fresh guidelines regarding curbs in the state. All cinema halls, malls, gyms, clubs, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks & bars to remain shut till further orders, said CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Imposing a weekend curfew, Kerala has allowed only essential services and emergency services on Saturday and Sunday. Kerala has 2,19,221 cases and 11,81,324 and 5110 fatalities.

Kerala imposes COVID curbs

Up to 50 people allowed in religious places of worship with a two-meter distance between visitors

All cinema halls, malls, gyms, clubs, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks & bars to remain shut.

Essential services & emergency services allowed to move on May 1 & 2 for election-related works. All involved must carry final vaccination certificate or negative RT-PCR test taken 72 hours ago

Up to 50 people allowed in marriages

Shops and restaurants to be closed by 7:30 PM and home delivery allowed till 9 PM

All primary sector activities including agriculture, plantation, animal husbandry, dairying, fisheries, forestry, MSMEs and constructions shall take place as per COVID protocols

COVID-19 situation in Kerala

As India continues to grapple against the COVID-19 situation, Kerala so far has reported over 14,27,545 positive cases, out of which 11,89,267 have successfully recovered and 5,138 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 21,890 new cases, 7,943 fresh recoveries and 28 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases across the state is 2,33,140.

