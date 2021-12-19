Kerala's daily COVID-19 numbers fall below 3,000

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 19 (PTI) Fresh coronavirus cases in Kerala dropped below 3,000 on Sunday with the state reporting 2,995 new infections which took the total caseload to 52.05 lakh.

Kerala also reported 96 deaths which raised the toll to 44,503, a state government release said.

Of the 96 deaths, 11 were recorded over the last few days and 85 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, it said.

With 4,160 more people recovering from the virus since Saturday, the total recoveries reached 51,41,779 and the active cases dropped to 30,639.

As many as 49,065 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 613 fresh cases, followed by Ernakulam 522 and Kozhikode 263.

Of the new cases, 21 were health workers, 7 from outside the State and 2,827 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 140.

There are currently 1,40,333 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,36,127 are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,206 in hospitals, the release said. PTI HMP ROH ROH

