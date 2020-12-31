Kerala's Ernakulam Reports Single Case Of Shigella Bacterial Infection

A new case of Shigella bacterial infection has been discovered in the test conducted at a private lab in Kerala's Ernakulam, on Wednesday.

"A case of Shigella bacterial infection has been detected in the test conducted at a private lab in Ernakulam. It will be verified with a test in a government lab,'' S Suhas, Collector, Ernakulam said.

He added that the condition of the patient is stable

Earlier on December 21, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja had informed about that the Shigella bacterial infection reported in some areas of Kozhikode corporation is now under control.

"Shigella bacterial infection which spreads through contaminated water had been reported in rural parts of Kozhikode last year as well. This year, the infection has been reported in the corporation limit, Mayanad, and Kottamparamba areas. The health department has conducted an awareness campaign and set up medical camps. Wells in the area were chlorinated," she said.

"Shigella bacteria are present in densely populated areas and advised people to drink boiled water", the Kerala Health Minister added.

Shigella bacteria

Shigella bacteria attackS the epithelial lining of the colon triggering inflammation of the cells. It enters the body, either through contaminated water or through stale food, it is very contagious. This bacteria triggers shigellosis infection which is usually mild with patients experiencing diarrhoea and fever which subsides in some time but can cause serious trouble to patients suffering from co-morbid conditions. Shigella might turn out to be a very serious illness and life-threatening if the patient has week immune systems or undergoing any medical treatment.

(with ANI inputs)