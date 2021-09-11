Kerala's Kazhakootam Sainik School Welcomes Its First Batch Of Female Students

As Kerala's Kazhakootam Sainik School on Wednesday welcomed its first batch of girl cadets, Republic Media Network exclusively talked to the girl students and officials.

Talking about her dreams and ambitions, one of the young students said that she wants to join the Air Force when she grows up. Another student mentioned that she wants to be an Army doctor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, during Independence Day speech this year, announced that Sainik Schools across the country will be open for admission to girl students.

Talking exclusively to Republic, an official from the Sainik School called the entry of girl candidates a 'historic chapter'.

"A Historic Chapter has been added in the glorious History of Sainik School Kazhakkoottam with the entry of girl candidates for the academic session of 2021-22," the official told Republic.

A senior woman officer added that when it comes to physical exercise and other activities no major changes were required for the inclusion of girl students. She said that the only change required was a separate accommodation space for the students.

'We feel proud and happy'

The students who have been admitted to class 6 talked about their future and present expectations. One student said that she is looking forward to more physical activities and "not being compared to boys." While expressing her feelings, another young girl said, "We feel so proud, happy, and interesting."

Talking about the entrance exam, Devnanda, one of the students said that despite the examination being tough, she wanted to crack it for her career. "I am proud to say my school is Sainik school," she added.

According to the notice issued by the officials, a special assembly was conducted in the school auditorium to welcome the first batch consisting of seven girls from Kerala, two from Bihar and one from Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from Kerala, admission of girl cadets in Sainik Schools was successfully implemented in Mizoram in the academic year 2018-19. Following this, different states of the country had taken the initiative of admitting girls in their Sainik Schools to promote the spirit within girls to join the armed forces.