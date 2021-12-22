Kerala's Logs 3,205 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 383 Deaths

After reporting less than 3,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the last three days, Kerala on Wednesday recorded 3,205 new infections, taking the caseload to 52,13,943.

The state also reported 383 deaths, raising the toll to 45,538, a government release said.

Of the 383 deaths, 36 were recorded over the last few days and 347 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

With 3,012 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries reached 51,51,715 and the active cases dropped to 27,842.

As many as 56,388 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 645 fresh cases, followed by Ernakulam (575) and Kozhikode (313).

Of the new cases, 18 were health workers, 10 from outside the State and 3,036 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 141.

There are currently 1,34,146 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,30,126 are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,020 in hospitals, the release said.

