Kerala's 'Mathru Kavacham' Campaign Aims At Vaccinating Pregnant Women Against COVID-19

The Kerala government is all set to launch a campaign aimed at providing COVID-19 vaccines to all the pregnant women in the state. Under the program Mathru Kavacham, ASHA workers at the ward level will be responsible for the registration of all pregnant women in their respective wards inoculation of COVID-19 vaccination. The program was announced by state Health Minister Veena George on Monday, July 12.

Talking about the campaign, the minister told ANI, "As part of the campaign, all pregnant women will be registered for vaccination at the ward level by ASHA workers. Those who can register on their own will be encouraged to do so. Those without facilities like smartphones and computers will be registered with the help of ASHA workers. The health workers will ensure that all pregnant women in each sub-centre area are registered and vaccinated". She further mentioned that special vaccination camps will be held for pregnant women will be conducted at the district level on special days.

Veena George on COVID-19 complications in pregnant women

Ahead of the Mathru Kavacham launch, the minister spoke about the complications of COVID-19 in pregnant women especially those above 35 years of age, who are overweight, or who have co-morbidities like diabetes or blood pressure. "Arrangements will be made at the vaccination centres to avoid contact with others who come for vaccination. COVID-19 can seriously affect the health of pregnant women. The disease can be serious in people over the age of 35, obese people, and people with diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure. It can also affect the health of the baby", Kerala's health minister stated.

She emphasized how getting vaccinated during various stages of pregnancy is imperative in preventing the spread of the virus adding that one should take safety measures like wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing even after getting inoculated. She also spoke about the timeline of administering the vaccine doses. "The vaccine can be given at any time during pregnancy. It is safer to take two doses of the vaccine during pregnancy. It is best to get the vaccine as early as possible. The vaccine can be given only after delivery if the Covid is infected during pregnancy. However, the vaccine should not be given until three months if infected with COVID," she added

(Source-ANI)