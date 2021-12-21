Kerala's Reports 2,748 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 233 Deaths

Kerala continued to log less than 3,000 fresh COVID-19 cases, with the state reporting 2,748 new infections on Tuesday, taking the caseload to 52,10,738.

The state also reported 233 deaths, raising the toll to 45,155, a state government release said.

Of the 233 deaths, 33 were recorded over the last few days and 200 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

With 3,202 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries reached 51,48,703 and the active cases dropped to 28,035.

As many as 56,808 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 500 fresh cases, followed by Kozhikode (339) and Ernakulam (333).

Of the new cases, 32 were health workers, 19 from outside the State and 2,531 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 166.

There are currently 1,36,864 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,32,731 are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,133 in hospitals, the release said.

