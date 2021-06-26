Kerala's School Textbooks To Sieve Out Words & Phrases Disparaging Women: CM Vijayan

In a great step towards gender equality, the Kerala government on Thursday announced that school textbooks will be revised and audited to sieve out words and phrases disparaging women. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asserted that more steps will be taken in the future to turn the schools and colleges into spaces that embrace the idea of gender equality and equal rights.

To inculcate a culture of gender equality, Kerala's school text books will be revised and audited to sieve out words and phrases disparaging women. Steps will be taken to turn our schools and colleges into spaces that embrace the idea of gender equality and equal rights. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 24, 2021

Kerala government announces steps to curb dowry cases

The announcement by Pinarayi Vijayan comes a day after he condemned dowry deaths. He stated on the microblogging site, Twitter that there is an urgent need to reform the prevailing marriage system, and it should not be a 'pompous show' of a family's social status and wealth." Parents have to realize that the barbaric dowry system degrades our daughters as commodities," he stated, pointing out that there was a need to treat the daughters better and as human beings.

Taking into account the recent dowry deaths, he asserted, "The Government will stand by you and protect your rights. We will strengthen the already existing support systems and introduce innovative measures to provide assistance." He then gave information about the Domestic Conflict Resolution Center in every district, which is working online to resolve complaints on atrocities against women, and added, "We have directed its the DGP to enhance its operations and resolve the complaints received without delay."

He further asserted that a state nodal officer has been assigned to investigate and resolve complaints regarding dowry. "A woman SI will be assisting the nodal officer. Complaints can be submitted by phone at 9497999955," he wrote, elaborating on the measures of the state.

Kerala woman tortured over dowry

The development comes after a 24-year-old Ayurveda doctor, Vismaya V Nair was found dead in the wee hours of Monday. The initial assertion, that she took her own life, has been challenged by her family, and while the matter is being investigated, what is sure as of now, is that there is a dowry element to the entire case. Her husband S Kiran Kumar, who is presently behind bars, got many 'gifts' at the time of marriage but was unhappy with the car gifted to him by his in-laws, and took this grievance as a reason to allegedly harass his wife. The images of the harassment were shared by Vismaya herself with the family.

(Credit-PTI/RepresentativeImage)