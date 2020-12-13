Kerala's TwentyFour News Slams Republic's Vikas Khanchandani's Arrest, Calls It 'shocking'

R. Sreekandan Nair, Chief Editor of Twentyfour News in Kerala condemned the shocking arrest of Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani, believing that his arrest was an act of 'vengeance' by Maharashtra Police. Urging the Maharashtra Government to protect the freedom of Media, Nair asked the state to instruct the Maharastra Police accordingly.

"It is very shocking to hear today the arrest of Mr. Vikas Khanchandani, CEO of Republic TV when his bail application is coming before the consideration of the Bombay High Court on Monday. There is every reason to believe that Maharashtra Police is acting with vengeance in the case of Republic TV for reasons only known to them. It is our humble request that the Government of Maharashtra should take all steps to protect the freedom of Media and to instruct the Police to act accordingly," said R. Sreekandan Nair.

Republic CEO sent to 2-day police custody

In a major setback, the Mumbai metropolitan magistrate court on Sunday, remanded Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani to 2-day police custody till December 15, after his arrest by the Mumbai police in the alleged TRP scam case. The Mumbai police had sought 14-day custody of the Republic CEO after his arrest. His anticipatory bail plea hearing was scheduled to be heard on Monday. Republic TV is set to move the Bombay High Court immediately, challenging the city court's order.

#BREAKING | 39 days after Arnab Goswami's arrest from his home. Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani has now been arrested from his home on a Sunday morning. https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/zmVD3oFvLh — Republic (@republic) December 13, 2020

Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani was arrested by the Mumbai police on Sunday after an early morning raid, just a day ahead of the anticipatory bail hearing. This comes despite the fact that Vikas Khanchandani has cooperated and complied with the Mumbai Police and has faced over 100 hours of interrogation in the fake TRP case.

