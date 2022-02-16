Kerala's Youngest MLA Sachin Dev & Nation's Youngest Mayor Arya Rajendran To Tie The Knot

The youngest MLA of Kerala from Balussery Sachin Dev and youngest mayor of the country Arya Rajendran have decided to get married. As per relatives, the marriage would take place a month later. The two Marxist party young guns have been friends since the days of activism in Balasangham and SFI, the youth movement of the communist party of India (Marxist).

Sachin Dev to marry Arya Rajendran

Sachin Dev hails from Nellikode, Kozhikode. Kozhikode Govt. He holds a degree in English Literature from the College of Arts. He also graduated in law from Kozhikode Law College and also is the All India joint secretary of the SFI. While, Arya became the youngest mayor of the country when she was a student of All Saints College, Thiruvananthapuram. During the last assembly elections, Arya had come as a star campaigner asking for people to vote for Sachin in his constituency.

This is the second power couple to have got married from within the party in the recent past. The marriage of then DYFI state president Mohammed Riyas to the daughter of Chief Minister of Kerala was the last big wedding from within the Marxist fold in the state. Riyas is today among the most powerful minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan government holding important portfolios including Tourism and PWD.

The current education minister of Kerala VM Sivankutty too had married Kerala Public Service Commission member and former Rajya Sabha Member Parvathy R Devi. Likewise, Higher education minister R Bindu is married to senior party man and former interim CPM secretary A Vijaraghavan.

Image: PTI/ FACEBOOK