Keran Ops: Army Thwarts Pak Infiltration Bid In Kashmir; 5 Terrorists Killed

Foiling Pakistan's attempt to push infiltrators in Kashmir, the Indian Army gunned down five militants in an encounter in the Keran area of Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday. The encounter occurred in Shalbatoo Jumgund area after the militants from Pakistan crossed over to this side of the line of control. Five soldiers of the elite 4 Parachute unit engaged the infiltrators at point-blank range amidst heavy snow, neutralising the entire batch before succumbing to injuries in the fierce combat.

The elite soldiers were airdropped near the LoC as a part of the Keran operation, which began on April 1 upon receiving information that Pakistan is pushing terrorists infected with COVID-19 in India to weaken its battle against the pandemic.

“Five militants have been killed in the operation that was launched four days ago,” SSP Kupwara Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar told Greater Kashmir. “The operation is underway.”

PRO Defence, Colonel Rajesh Kalia, said that troops were braving inclement weather and hostile terrain.

“Evacuation of the injured was hampered due to heavy snow and rough terrain,” he said, adding, “We are looking for other militants. Other injured soldiers are undergoing treatment,” Colonel Rajesh Kalia informed.

Indian Army thwarts Pakistan's infiltration bid

As per sources, a group of militants had sneaked into this side of LoC during the night of April 1 along the Gulab Post in Keran Sector. However, they were blocked by a patrolling party of 8 JAT regiment deployed in Shalbutoo Jumgund. After the initial exchange of fire, the militants managed to take shelter in the dense forests.

However, a massive search operation was launched with additional reinforcement of elite 4-Para soldiers. On Saturday evening during searches by 8 JAT and 4 Para, a contact was established again. A heavy exchange of fire continued throughout the night during which five militants were killed.

In the initial exchange of fire, sources said, one soldier was killed and four others of 8 JAT were critically injured who later succumbed to their injuries, a senior Army officer said.

A vast area around Shalbatoo has been cordoned off and searches carried out. Three army units that include 57 RR, 160 TA and 41 RR were also involved in search operations.

