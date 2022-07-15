Kerur Violence: Woman Who Threw Cash Given By Siddaramaiah Says 'want Justice, Not Money'

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday faced an embarrassment as the compensation money given to the family of the Kerur violence victim was thrown back at him. Bismillah, the woman who threw the money, told Republic that she doesn't want money but justice.

She said that her only desire is that Hindus and Muslims should live together in peace. She also demanded that the accused in Kerur violence be arrested at the earliest.

"We want justice, not money. An incident like this should not take place anywhere. Hindus and Muslims should live together with peace. This is my only desire. The accused should be arrested. Four members of my family were injured," Bismillah said.

"I am appealing to Chief Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that peace should prevail everywhere. Everyone should live peacefully," she added.

High drama unfolded in Karnataka's Bagalkot area when Siddaramaiah met those injured in Kerur communal clashes in hospital. After meeting the victims, Badami MLA gave compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of victims who were asking for justice.

Enraged by the move, Bismillah was seen throwing Rs 2 lakh given by the Congress leader as he drove away. The families of the victims stated that they don't want vote bank politics but the arrest of culprits who were involved in the clashes.

Kerur violence

Three people were stabbed and several others were injured when two groups belonging to different communities clashed in Kerur near Badami last week. Several shops, pushcarts and two-wheelers were set ablaze. At least 18 people have been arrested in the case.

The clash broke out when Arun and Lakshman (siblings) confronted Yasin, a local person who was allegedly involved in the eve-teasing of their sister, leading to a bigger altercation.