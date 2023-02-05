Keshav Gurjar Held: Rajasthan Police Launch Massive Ops In Search Of Wanted Robber's Gang

A massive search and combing operation have been launched in the jungles of border area adjoining Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh by the Rajasthan police, post the arrest of a wanted robber of three states, carrying a bounty of Rs 1.15 lakh, Keshav Gurjar in a gunfight with the police. The police are on the prowl to nab his associates.

A special combing operation has been initiated by the Rajasthan police under the leadership of Superintendent of Police (SP), Dholpur Dharmendra Singh in the jungles of border areas adjoining Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh (MP).



Equipped with bulletproof jackets and guns, the police teams are searching intensively in the jungles and around the Chambal area at night in winter's chilling conditions.

Keshav Gurjar was nabbed in an encounter

Talking about the challenges faced by the police team, during the combing operation, SP Dholpur, Dharmendra Singh said, the terrain is difficult to carry out search operations in the area. Vehicular movement is not possible and foot combing too is very challenging in the area. Also, the jungle doesn't have any fixed route, so, police have to be extra careful. However, the police teams are firmly out on the hunt for the rest of the gang members and they will soon be nabbed.



Earlier, the desperate robber Keshav Gurjar wanted by the police of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh was eventually arrested by the Rajasthan police, after an encounter in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Monday morning. During the intense gunfight between the police and the robbers' gang, the accused received a gunshot injury on his leg and was later admitted to the district hospital for treatment.



According to a senior police officer, the police had launched a combing operation for Gurjar on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday and after conducting the operation for some hours in the jungle, the accused was eventually arrested by the police from the Sone Ka Gurja forest area. Several rounds were fired from both sides, during which the police team managed to escape unhurt.



Reportedly, a special team was constituted to nab robber Keshav Gurjar and since then a search operation was launched by the police.

