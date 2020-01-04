Keshav Maurya Slams "totally Mad" SP For Bizarre Promise Of Pension To Anti-CAA Protesters

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday hit out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) and its leader Ram Govind Chaudhary after he promised pension for anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters if voted to power. Speaking to news agency ANI, Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the "Samajwadi Party has gone mad and are honouring rioters" and also these protesters are not "freedom fighters" that they have to be rewarded.

'These protesters are not freedom fighters'

Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "The Samajwadi Party has gone totally mad. These protesters are not freedom fighters. They have set the public property on fire. Government is taking action and investigating against them. He (Ram Govind Chaudhary) is a senior leader and such statements do not suit him. It will only motivate the protesters." He also added that the Samajwadi Party's government is not going to come to power in the next 25 years.

Leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Ram Govind Chaudhary, said their party would also give compensation to the kin of those jailed or killed during anti-CAA protests in the state. "If our party comes to power at the Centre and in UP, they (protesters) will be given pension as they have struggled to save the Constitution and the democracy," said Chaudhary responding to a question. He said they protect all those who seek refuge from them.

Later, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma lashed out at the Samajwadi Party, saying, "It is in the DNA of that party to honour the rioters and anti-socials." Sharma also said, "They had also tried to withdraw cases against terrorists in the past and the court had to intervene. It is unfortunate that SP leaders are speaking about giving citizenship rights to the Bangladeshis and Rohingyas."

'Another kind of 20-20 match going on between SP, BSP and Congress'

Commenting on Akhilesh Yadav's statement that he would not fill the form for the National Population Register, the UP deputy CM said, "Perhaps, he is not aware that the NPR is the basis of all development schemes. He is conspiring to deprive people of welfare schemes." The Deputy Chief Minister alleged that the opposition parties, including the SP, BSP and the Congress, were "competing to appease anti-social elements". "There is another kind of 20-20 match going on between the SP, BSP and the Congress to outsmart each other in appeasing and encouraging anti-social elements," Sharma said.

(With agency inputs)