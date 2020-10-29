Last Updated:

'Keshubhai Patel Was Like A Father Figure' Says PM Modi Condoling Death Of Ex-Gujarat CM

Keshubhai Patel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel. Calling Keshubhai an 'outstanding' leader, PM Modi said his life was devoted towards the progress of Gujarat and the empowerment of every Gujarati.

Taking to Twitter PM Modi wrote "Our beloved and respected Keshubhai has passed away…I am deeply pained and saddened. He was an outstanding leader who cared for every section of society. His life was devoted towards the progress of Gujarat and the empowerment of every Gujarati." He also shared a condolence video expressing sadness over the demise of the BJP leader.

Keshubhai Patel died on Thursday after prolonged illness. He had recovered from COVID-19 recently and was rushed to a hospital in Ahmedabad Thursday morning following health complications, his family sources said. The 92 year- old BJP veteran was the state chief minister in 1995 and again during 1998-2001. PM Narendra Modi had succeeded him as Gujarat chief minister. He was a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly six times and he quit the BJP in 2012 and floated the Gujarat Parivartan Party. The party performed poorly in 2012 Assembly polls and merged with the BJP in 2014.

'Nation has lost a stalwart leader'

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed sadness over Patel's death and said "With the demise of Keshubhai Patel, former Gujarat chief minister, the nation has lost a stalwart leader. His long public life was dedicated to improving the lives of millions, especially in villages. As champion of farmers’ causes, he enjoyed extraordinary rapport with masses".

Leaders express condolences

Other leaders also condoled the death of the veteran BJP leader and extended their sympathies to the bereaved family, friends and followers. 

(With Agency inputs)

