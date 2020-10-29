'Keshubhai Patel Was Like A Father Figure' Says PM Modi Condoling Death Of Ex-Gujarat CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel. Calling Keshubhai an 'outstanding' leader, PM Modi said his life was devoted towards the progress of Gujarat and the empowerment of every Gujarati.

Taking to Twitter PM Modi wrote "Our beloved and respected Keshubhai has passed away…I am deeply pained and saddened. He was an outstanding leader who cared for every section of society. His life was devoted towards the progress of Gujarat and the empowerment of every Gujarati." He also shared a condolence video expressing sadness over the demise of the BJP leader.

Keshubhai Patel died on Thursday after prolonged illness. He had recovered from COVID-19 recently and was rushed to a hospital in Ahmedabad Thursday morning following health complications, his family sources said. The 92 year- old BJP veteran was the state chief minister in 1995 and again during 1998-2001. PM Narendra Modi had succeeded him as Gujarat chief minister. He was a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly six times and he quit the BJP in 2012 and floated the Gujarat Parivartan Party. The party performed poorly in 2012 Assembly polls and merged with the BJP in 2014.

'Nation has lost a stalwart leader'

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed sadness over Patel's death and said "With the demise of Keshubhai Patel, former Gujarat chief minister, the nation has lost a stalwart leader. His long public life was dedicated to improving the lives of millions, especially in villages. As champion of farmers’ causes, he enjoyed extraordinary rapport with masses".

#WATCH | I am very sad over the demise of Keshu bhai (Former CM of Gujarat). He was like a father figure to me. His absence is irreplaceable: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/0nL81IOaB5 — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

Leaders express condolences

Other leaders also condoled the death of the veteran BJP leader and extended their sympathies to the bereaved family, friends and followers.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri Keshubhai Patel Ji, Former Chief Minister of Gujarat and a stalwart of the BJP.



In his passing, we have lost a seasoned politician, an able leader and a great public administrator.



My heartfelt condolences to his family.



Om Shanti🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/tqO6qR4vGU — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) October 29, 2020

Saddened by the demise of former Gujarat Chief Minister, Shri Keshubhai Patel Ji. He championed the cause of the farmers & the downtrodden.



His invaluable contributions to the state of Gujarat, the Jana Sangh & @BJP4India will be remembered forever.



May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/zbXiBL20Sz — V Muraleedharan (@VMBJP) October 29, 2020

Shocked to hear about the demise of Shri Keshubhai Patel, the former CM of Gujarat, a veteran BJP leader and a grassroots politician. His stellar contribution to society and especially farmers of Gujarat is invaluable. Condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/meltL6f19f — Shankar Chaudhary (@ChaudhryShankar) October 29, 2020

Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of former Chief Minister of Gujarat and veteren BJP leader Shri Keshubhai Patel.

My sincere condolences to members of his family and his followers. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) October 29, 2020

Saddened to know about demise of Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel.

His contribution towards growth of Gujarat will be remembered forever.

My humble tributes..

Deepest condolences to his family, friends and our @BJP4Gujarat karyakartas..

ॐ शान्ति 🙏🏽 https://t.co/tdy1TOgAaR — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 29, 2020

(With Agency inputs)