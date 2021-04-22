Kevin Pietersen & Michael Vaughan Hail CSK's 'swagger' Post Thrilling Win Over KKR

Former England captains Kevin Pietersen, and, Michael Vaughan congratulated Chennai Super Kings for their outstanding win over Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. CSK held their nerves and came out on top in a high-scoring thriller.

'The Chennai swagger is back'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Pietersen wrote that one only needs a few world-class players in form when it comes to the shortest format of the game to get their team over the line.

CSK - ðŸ˜±



You only need a few world class players IN FORM in T20 cricket to get your team over the line... — Kevin PietersenðŸ¦ (@KP24) April 21, 2021

KP's former England team-mate Michael Vaughan took to Twitter and wrote that the Chennai 'swagger' is back.

The @ChennaiIPL swagger is back ... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 21, 2021

CSK register their third win of IPL 2021

Coming back to the contest, CSK posted a mammoth total of 220/3 from their 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis added 115 runs for the opening wicket before the former's dismissal in the 13th over. Faf then continued his splendid run with the bat as he took the Kolkata bowlers to the cleaners and in the end missed out on a well-deserved century as he remained unbeaten on a 60-ball 95 at a strike rate of 158.33 including nine boundaries and four maximums.

In reply, the two-time winners were staring down the barrel at 31/5 before Powerplay before the middle-order duo of Andre Russell (54), and, Dinesh Karthik (40) added an 81-run stand for the sixth wicket. Lower-order batsman Pat Cummins then waged a lone battle with his unbeaten 34-ball 66 at a strike rate of 194.12 that included four boundaries and six maximums. However, he did not receive any support from the other end as KKR were eventually bundled out for 202 in the final over as CSK registered an 18-run win.

By the virtue of this win, the three-time champions have registered their third win of this season and currently occupy the 'Numero Uno' spot in IPL 2021 points table.

(Image Courtesy: @IPL/Twitter/PTI/michaelvaughan/Instagram)