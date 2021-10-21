Key accused in murder of Thane jeweller held in Pune

Thane, Oct 21 (PTI) A key accused in the abduction and murder of a Thane-based jeweller in August has been arrested from Pune, a police official said on Thursday.

The accused, Harshad Waghmare, 28, a resident of Dombivili in Thane district, was arrested from the Chaturshrungi area of Pune on Wednesday by officials of the Thane polices' Crime Branch Unit I, he said.

With this, five persons have been arrested so far in connection with the kidnapping and murder of the jeweller, Bharat Jain (42), said senior inspector of the Crime Unit I Krishna Kokni.

Jain, owner of a jewellery shop in Thane city, was abducted by a group of persons more than two months ago, he said.

As he went missing on August 14, his wife filed a complaint with the Naupada police the following day, police have said.

Later, while going through CCTV footage it was found that the victim was dumped in a car and taken away by three persons following which charge of abduction was added on August 17, they said.

On August 20, local residents spotted a body floating in a creek in Kalwa town with its hands and legs tied, and later it was identified as that of Jain, the police said.

Following the recovery of Jain's body, several other offences, including of murder, were added in the FIR, they said.

During investigation, the police arrested four persons and cracked the case, which started as robbery and ended in murder, the police said.

Armed robbers entered the shop with the motive of looting it, but they kidnapped Jain after they could not open the chest of the jewellery store and later killed him, the police said. PTI COR RSY RSY

