Key Cases In Delhi Courts On Nov 1: Sale Of Green Crackers, INX Media, Delhi Riots & More

On November 1, the Delhi High Court along with other courts in the national capital are set to hear a handful of relevant matters. From a plea seeking the grant to sell green crackers, to the high-profile money laundering case relating to INX Media and involving former Finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti amongst others, the judiciary shall advance in the said cases.

Here's a day plan for November 1 for Delhi courts

In the High Court of Delhi

Sale of 'green crackers' during Diwali

Plea challenging the decision of complete ban imposed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to the storage and sale of any kind of firecrackers within the national capital during the festival of Diwali.

In Rouse Avenue Court

INX Media case

The Court is set to continue hearing on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) case relating to INX Media and involving former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti and others.

1984 Riots case

The Court will continue to hear a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots against Sajjan Kumar.

In Karkardooma Court

Sharjeel Imam bail plea

The court is set to continue hearing the bail plea of JNU scholar Sharjeel Imam in an FIR registered under UAPA in connection with North East Delhi Violence which took place in February 2020.

In the Patiala House Court

Sukesh Chandrashekhar & Actress Leena Paul's ₹200 crore fraud case

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Maria Paul are expected to be produced before the Court at the end of their judicial custody in the 200-crore fraud case.

Image: PTI, Pixabay