Key Highlights Of BMC's Budget For 2023-24; Check Top Allotments

The wealthiest municipal corporation in India, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), unveiled Rs 52,619.07 crore budget for the year 2023–24 on January 4. This is expected to be about 14.52 percent greater than the amount for 2022–2023.

Iqbal Singh Chahal, the municipal body's state-appointed administrator, received the budget presentation.

"The budget estimates for the financial year 2023-24 are proposed to Rs 52,619.07 crore, which exceeds the budget estimates of 2022-23, that is Rs 45,949.21 crore, by 14.52 per cent," the budget document stated.

BMC’s top allotments

Coastal Road: Rs 3,545 crore Mumbai Sewage Disposal project: Rs 3,591.86 crore Solid Waste Management department: Rs 4,710.25 crore Storm Water Drains Department: Rs 3,266.15 crore DP Department: Rs 1,320.20 crore Roads and Traffic: Rs 3,630.71 crore Bridges: Rs 3,179.81 crore Fire brigade: Rs 666.27 crore Garden and zoo: Rs 712.93 crore

BMC’s major highlight this year

All roads in Mumbai will be concretised in the next 3 years. 46 chronic water-logging spots to remain this Monsoon. Health, education, environment, & transparency are 4 pillars of our budget. 50 more BMC schools to get e-Libraries. BMC to dip into its reserves to meet high Budget outlay. One lakh trees to be planted through ecologically sustainable planting practices. Rs 60 lakh for setting up astronomical laboratories in BMC schools. Rs 800 crore earmarked for Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply & Transport. BMC to develop a parking app, through which citizens can book parking slots

Chahal's Budget presentation

Following the presentation of budget 2023-24, IS Chahal stated that health, education, environment, and transparency are the four pillars of their budget.

"965 suggestions and objections from citizens have been received to BMC. Based on these suggestions, many points were included in the overall budget," he added.