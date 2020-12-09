Last Updated:

Key Meet At DCGI On Pfizer, Serum & Covaxin's Vaccines; 64 Diplomats Visit Bharat Biotech

A subject expert group will meet at DCGI office at 12 pm to discuss emergency use authorisation application by Pfizer, Bharat Biotech and SII for Covid vaccine

An expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) will meet on Wednesday at 12 pm to review applications of Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech seeking emergency use authorisation for their COVID-19 vaccine candidates, sources said. 

The decision was taken late on Monday evening after the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech became the third pharmaceutical firm to apply to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorisation for its indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

64 Heads of Missions in India arrive in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, 64 Heads of Foreign Missions in India reached Hyderabad to visit Bharat Biotech and Biological E. Ltd, in continuation of the briefing by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), news agency ANI reported. This visit will be followed by visits to facilities in other cities in due course of time. India is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer and has been contributing significantly to global efforts against COVID 19 pandemic.

PM Modi reviews vaccine development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis. He visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28 to conduct an extensive review of the vaccine development and manufacturing process.

On November 30, he had virtual meetings with teams from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd Pune, Biological E Ltd Hyderabad and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd Hyderabad. The three teams are working on developing and manufacturing vaccine for COVID-19.

At an all-party meeting on December 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed hope that a COVID-19 vaccine may be ready in a few weeks.

6 vaccine candidates in clinical trial stage in India

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday said that there are six COVID-19 vaccine candidates in different clinical trial stages being developed by various manufacturers in India. Besides this, three COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in the pre-clinical stage of which one of the Coronavirus vaccine candidates is in the pre-development stage being researched by Aurobindo Pharma, the official said.

Vaccine name 

 

Manufacturer

Stage

Covishield

 SII-Oxford

Phase II/III

Covaxin

Bharat Biotech

Phase III

 

ZyCoV-D

 

Cadila Healthcare Ltd

Phase II 

 

Sputnik V

 

Dr. Reddy's lab

Phase III to start next week

 

NVX-CoV2373

 

SII

Phase III under consideration 

 

Recombinant Protein Antigen

 

Biological E Ltd

Clinical trials (Phase I and II) to start

 

HGCO 19

 

 Genova

Clinical trials to start

 

Inactivated rabies vector platform

 

Bharat Biotech

Pre-clinical

 

On December 2, the UK became the first country in the world to authorise the use of Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency purposes, thus, paving way for the delivery of the vaccines.

