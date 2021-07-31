Key Pulwama Attack Terrorist Neutralised; IGP Kashmir Says 'terror Activities Will Reduce'

After Indian Security Officials successfully neutralised a key conspirator of the 2019 Pulwama attack, Lamboo, Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar spoke exclusively to Republic and conveyed the importance of the operation. Explaining its significance, the IGP said that terrorist activities and recruiting activities will come down drastically with the killing of Lamboo. Abu Saifullah aka Lamboo was killed in an encounter on Saturday morning in Pulwama.

Adding further, IGP Kumar said that the Kashmir police was after this terrorist since January 2017.

"Since January 2017, we were trying to nab Lamboo. He has been involved in the killings of several innocents including the 2019 Pulwama attack where 40 CRPF jawans died. He has also recruited several innocents into terrorist activities and has run away from several encounters," added IGP Kashmir.

Revealing how the operation was launched, Vijay Kumar added that recently information regarding his presence in the forest area of Pulwama was received and they launched a search operation early in the morning. "Now with his killing terrorist activities and recruitment will decrease in Kashmir".

The Police head also said that one more major terrorist from the 2019 Pulwama attack was under their radar and the second terrorist who was killed in the encounter today might be him. The process to identify the second slain terrorist is currently going on.

Pulwama encounter- neutralisation of Abu Saifullah aka Lamboo

Congratulating the Army and police officials, the Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar on Saturday informed that the topmost Pakistani terrorist, Lamboo has been neutralised in the encounter that broke out in Pulwama on Saturday.

Topmost Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) Lamboo was killed in today’s encounter. Identification of second terrorist being ascertained: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar to ANI pic.twitter.com/l94dXBZB1F — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2021

The security officials of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning killed two unidentified terrorists in Pulwama after an encounter broke out. A search operation in the forest area of Nagberan-Tarsar started of Pulwama was launched after important inputs were received. The terrorists were first trapped by the forces and then killed after the encounter went on for at least an hour. Later it was learned that one of the terrorists was the key conspirator of the 2019 Pulwama attack.

The slain terrorist was about 7 feet tall and that is why Abu Saifullah became 'Lamboo'. He was one of the rare terrorists who was till now operating in South Kashmir and that is why he was majorly under the radar of Kashmir Security Officials as most of such terrorists were caught. After escaping over seven encounters, Lamboo finally ran out of his luck which resulted in major success for the Indian Army and police. The terrorist was also a close associate of Jaish-e-Mohammed head Masood Azhar who is currently residing in Pakistan. A major threat has been averted by the security officials of Kashmir as Lamboo was also involved with the Taliban terrorist organization.