Foreign Envoys' Visit Demystifies J&K Situation, Busts Pakistan's Lies: The Key Takeaways

Did the two-day visit of 15 foreign envoys to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) yield any result? For starters, it certainly helped to demystify the ground situation in the Valley. Pakistan has been desperate and spreading lies about the current situation. A narrative is being spun that the Valley is under "complete lockdown". This is far from the truth. While no one will deny that there are reasonable restrictions in place but that is for a reason -- safety and security of Kashmiris is paramount.

During the course of the two-day visit, the foreign envoys had a first-hand understanding of the current situation in J&K. From security briefings to interaction with locals and political leaders, the envoys were told about the roadmap of "Naya Kashmir". Republic TV has learned from reliable sources that while acknowledging the difficulties faced by the citizens due to reasonable restrictions, they praised the government for ensuring no lives were lost after the historic decision of abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A.

Political activist Mir Junaid who led a 30-member team apprised the foreign delegation about the "hard truth" about the security situation in the Valley. Speaking to Republic TV, Junaid said, "We told the foreign delegation that Pakistan leaves no stone unturned in spreading radicalization upon the plank of religion. They stand exposed regionally, nationally and internationally. Our security apparatus has been fighting a tedious task of keeping these Pakistan-sponsored terrorists at bay." He added, "We told them that common people of J&K wish to live their lives normally and peacefully but the nefarious designs and modules of Pakistan doesn't allow them to do so."

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, former J&K finance minister Altaf Bukhari, who too met the delegation, said, "We need to credit the security agencies for ensuring that the valley has been largely peaceful. The credit also goes to the people of J&K who chose not to come on the streets. No lives have been lost. We also told them that we have lost out statehood. One of the oldest states has lost its statehood."

What also emerged from the interaction with 17 members of civil society delegation in Jammu are the following; Article 370 was a license in the hands of two families to rule the state by exploiting it. Women of J&K who married outside had all the rights being state subject but her children did not have any right in the state prior to August 5. But now under Union Territory, such discrimination has ended. At the time of partition, Hindus from Pakistan migrated to India and were settled in border areas of J&K and Punjab. In J&K they were not given rights of government. But after UT status, they have all the rights being residents of the UT. Refugees from POJK living in J&K were not rehabilitated properly since 1947 because of Article.370. But now they have hope of being properly rehabilitated by the government. Scheduled Tribe population constitute 25% of the total population of J&K, but they did not have political reservation under ST category because of Article 370. But this, too, has changed with political reservation (9 seats) in the UT assembly constituency.

