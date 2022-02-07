After a Facebook post of KFC in Pakistan called for 'solidarity' in Kashmir and created a stir, KFC India has issued an apology. The fast-food restaurant chain said that it honours and respects India and remains steadfast in its commitment to serve all Indians with pride.

KFC Pakistan marked the ISI-perpetrated 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' hoax on Saturday, February 5. The caption of the Facebook post read, "You never left our thoughts and we hope that the coming years bring peace to you!".

However, after receiving flak, KFC deleted the post and #BoycottKFC started trending on Twitter. Netizens also pointed out that this is not the first time that KFC Pakistan had unwittingly commented on Kashmir Issue. Their social media handles had shared a similar message last year.

KFC India issues an apology

Taking to Twitter, the fast-food chain said, "We deeply apologize for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride."

How netizens reacted to KFC Pakistan's tweet

Cybernauts reminded KFC that Kashmir is an integral part of India. "Every brand should realise that this is not old India...this is new India won't tolerate anything on national sovereignty #BoycottKFC," one user tweeted.

Another said, "I was standing in front of @KFC_India and was about to order something for my friend, then we saw this post. Now we'll go to #haldirams. Bye-bye."

Meanwhile, KFC is not the first multinational corporation that has raised the Kashmir issue. Earlier, automakers Hyundai and Kia also received flak for their stance on Kashmir and have posted statements distancing themselves from their sister handles.