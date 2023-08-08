Khadi Industry: Source Of Inspiration For Achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat

Khadi products, which are hand-woven and made in India, are becoming more popular among young people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during National Handloom Day celebrations, said that Khadi can become a source of inspiration for achieving the dream of developed and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"History has seen that a thread of khadi became a source of inspiration for the freedom struggle and broke the chains of slavery. In the same way, a thread of Khadi can be a source of inspiration to fulfil the pledge of making India a developed nation, to achieve the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)," he said in his speech.

Khadi commands a sentimental value for Indians. It symbolizes the need and importance of indigenous manufactured goods. According to a statement, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has exceeded the turnover of the best FMCG companies in India. KVIC has, for the first time, clocked a massive turnover of Rs 1.34 lakh crore in 2022-23. In 2013-14, Khadi and Village Industries (KVI) product turnover was Rs 31,154 crore.

"There has been an unprecedented growth of 332 per cent in the sale of indigenous Khadi products made by artisans from 2013-14 to 2022-25. Among the different KVI products, there has been unmatched growth in the production of Khadi fabrics in the last 9 years, in 2013-14, the production of Khadi clothes was Rs 811 crore, with a jump of 260 per cent, it has touched the figure of Rs 2,916 crore in 2022-23. The demand for Khadi clothes has also increased rapidly from 2013-14 to 2022-23. In 2013-14, where its sales were only Rs 1,081.04 crore, the statement added that by 2022-23, it increased by 450 per cent to touch the figure of Rs 5,942.93 crore".

Khadi industry: replica of India's traditional industries

The Khadi industry is benefitting from an increase in production and sales of Khadi clothes which has resulted in a raise of over 150% in remuneration for the Khadi artisans. The record-breaking production of Khadi is attributed to the hard work and tireless efforts of the cotton spinners and weavers involved in the production and sale of Khadi, it said.

The Khadi industry holds a significant position as one of India's traditional industries. It not only generates sales and employment opportunities for artisans but also enhances the country's export potential, contributes to the GDP, and promotes rural development and entrepreneurship.

Starting from April 1, 2021, the rebates on Khadi products have been replaced by the market development assistance (MDA) scheme. This change was made following recommendations from various committees. The primary objective of the MDA scheme is to boost sales and enhance the quality of Khadi products to cater to the customers' needs. As part of this scheme, spinners and weavers receive an additional incentive of 25% assistance through their bank or post office accounts.

The revised Market Development Assistance (MMDA) scheme, which was implemented in the third quarter of the financial year 2016-17, focuses on various aspects such as technology degradation, design development, modernisation of sales outlets, and provision of incentives for artisans and karyakartas. The guidelines for MMDA were updated on October 19, 2022. The incentives offered under MMDA vary depending on the type of Khadi product and the parties involved.

In recent years, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has prioritized the creation of sustainable employment for artisans and unemployed youth. It has achieved a significant milestone by generating 9.5 lakh jobs in rural areas in 2022-23. Through the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), the nation has established a new record in connecting the youth with the Swadeshi Campaign.

Over 80% of PMEGP units are established in rural areas, with more than 50% of these units being led by SC, ST, and women entrepreneurs. This has resulted in a boost to women's empowerment and the rise of women entrepreneurs in the country.

Under PMEGP, a total of 73.67 lakh people have been provided employment opportunities by setting up 8.69 lakh new projects during 2022-23, with a total margin money subsidy disbursement of Rs 21,870.18 crore from 2008-09 to 2022-23. Further, KVIC, through its training centres and through other promotional schemes, conducts Skill Development Programme (SDP) and Entrepreneurship Awareness Programmes (EAP) in the country for unemployed youth to generate self-employment opportunities in traditional industries.

(With inputs from ANI)