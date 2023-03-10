Khalistan Flags Brandished At Mahatma Gandhi Statue In Brisbane After India-Aus PMs Meet

Contrary to the cordial meeting of Indian-Australia PM Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese, pro-Khalistan flags were brandished at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Brisbane, Australia.

As per reports, natives of Punjab were seen sloganeering "Khalistan Zindabaad (long live)" with flags at Rome Parkland in Brisbane.

Earlier in January this year, a clash broke out between members of the Indian diaspora and pro-Khalistani Sikhs in Melbourne, Australia. The altercation occurred following a "referendum" in which thousands of people gathered in the city and demanded a separate Sikh state, according to Australian media.

Incidents of Vandalism in Australia

A gravitation towards Khalistan has emerged in Australia as the nation has been witnessing multiple attempts at vandalism and protests. In the first week of March, Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane was vandalised by Khalistan supporters. "The temple priest and devotees called this morning and notified me about the vandalism on the boundary wall of our temple," temple president Satinder Shukla was quoted as saying by the Australia Today website.

In the past two months, Australia has had four incidents of Hindu temple vandalism. On January 23, "Hindustan Murdabad'' graffiti was spray-painted on the walls of Melbourne's renowned ISKCON temple.

Similar attacks unfolded at the Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Victoria's Carrum Downs on January 16. Graffiti against India was also daubed on the Melbourne Swaminarayan temple on January 12.

Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell, took to Twitter to condemn the incidents of vandalism by the pro-Khalistan supporters. He assured action against the miscreants and said that the "so-called" Khalistan referendum has no legal standing in Australia.