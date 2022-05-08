In breaking development, Republic TV has accessed visuals from Dharamshala where Khalistan flags were seen tied to the gates of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly. Visuals from outside the Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate indicate Khalistan flags that have been put up and inscribings found on walls with an intent to provoke terror in the region.

Sharing details of the act, SP Kangra, Khushal Sharma told ANI, "It might have happened late night or early morning today. We have removed the Khalistan flags from the Vidhan Sabha gate. It could be an act of some tourists from Punjab. We are going to register a case today".

Condemning the act, Dharamshala MLA Vishal Mehra told Republic TV, "Doing these things in the dark is an act of cowardness. They must come out in the day." "We want peace but these people try to provoke terror in the region", he added.

Vishal Mehra further mentioned that strict action will be taken by the government at the administrative level. He has visited the spot and looked into CCTV footage.

SFJ calls for hoisting Khalistani flag in Shimla

Earlier in March, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu called for hoisting the Khalistani flag in Shimla, and in response, the Anti-Terrorist Front of India burnt the Khalistani flag outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Shimla and raised slogans against the demands of Khalistan.

ATFI activists led by its national president Viresh Shandilaya also announced a cash reward of Rs 51 lakh to the person who will behead Pannu. He stated that all those who come to the state for hoisting the Khalistani flag should be booked by the Himachal Pradesh government. He asked the government to take note of pasting separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale’s photographs on their vehicles and book those under sedition charges.

