Khalistan Leader Amritpal Singh's Key Aide Joga Singh Arrested By Punjab Police

A key aide of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police for allegedly providing shelter and other assistance to the controversial preacher in Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh. Joga Singh, who is a resident of Ludhiana and is managing a 'dera' in Pilibhit, will be produced before a court.

In a press conference, Deputy Inspector General (Border Range) Narinder Bhargav said, "Joga Singh was in direct contact with Amritpal Singh. He arranged shelter and vehicles for Amritpal Singh. He arranged for him to stay in Pilibhit and then return to Punjab."

Joga had arranged shelter for Amritpal Singh in Pilibhit. He had also arranged cars for the controversial preacher. He was with Amritpal from March 18 till the intervening night of March 28 and 29.

Earlier, two more men were arrested by police for allegedly sheltering Amritpal Singh, who has been on the run since a crackdown against him last month.

The arrested men were identified as Sarbjit Singh of Jalandhar district and Rajdeep Singh of Babak village in Hoshiarpur district, the police said. The two were produced before the magistrate on April 14 night and sent to one-day police custody.

The police had launched a massive crackdown on Amritpal and members of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit last met. Amritpal, who is yet to be arrested, fled the police's net in Jalandhar on March 18, swapping vehicles and changing his appearance.

Meanwhile, posters, declaring the controversial preacher as a "wanted man" has been put at the Batala railway station in the Gurdaspur district. "Whosoever has any information about him (Amritpal) can share it on the mobile numbers given below. The appropriate reward will be given on providing the information," read the poster, adding that the name of informer will be kept confidential.