Last Updated:

Khalistan Plot To Disrupt PM's Rally Accessed By Republic; SFJ Had Announced $100k Reward

The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) had released a video asking people to block PM Modi. For this, the terrorist organisation had also announced a $100K reward.

Written By
Kamal Joshi

Image: Republic World


In a massive development, Republic Media Network has accessed Khalistan's plot to disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally that was planned two days prior to the scheduled rally. The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) had released a video asking people to block PM Modi. For this, the terrorist organisation had also announced a $100,000 reward.

In a provocative video (dated January 3) ahead of PM Modi's visit to Punjab, terror group Sikh For Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu made reference to former PM Indira Gandhi's assassination while inciting the people to block PM Modi's rally. 

Speaking to Republic, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the SFJ has been instigating people and whatever they do is on the instructions of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Defence expert Maj Gen AK Siwach (Retd.) said, "Pakistan stooges and Khalistani elements will provoke but it's a total failure of Punjab Police; there shouldn't be any lapses in PM's security." 

First Khalistani link to breach exposed

SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu on Wednesday termed blocking of PM Modi's cavalcade in Ferozepur by farmers a start for "Khalistan freedom". In a video message, Pannu claimed that Sikhs had driven PM Modi out of Punjab and the upcoming assembly polls will decide the Khalistan referendum.

READ | SFJ chief exults in PM Modi's security breach; terms it 'start of Khalistan referrendum'

"Listen Modi govt, the campaign for Khalistan referendum has begun in Punjab on 5th January, as those bearing the tricolour had to go back to Delhi. People with orange flags chased Modi bare-footed out of Punjab, and Punjab has decided to be free today," Pannu said.

READ | PM Modi's first response on his security breach; thanks President Kovind for concern

He added, "Indira Gandhi came to Punjab with weapons, she was answered with weapons. You are spreading panic in Punjab, but we answer the same with votes peacefully - by holding Khalistan referendum, by votes. Punjab has decided that along with the assembly elections, the Khalistan referendum will be held. May it be any party - Congress-Channi, Navjot Sidhu, BJP, AAP, whoever stands against saffron, will face the khanda(the Sikh weapon of war)".

READ | Rakesh Tikait distances farmers from security breach; says 'PM shouldn't have gone there'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 mins near Ferozepur after the road was blocked by some protesters. The MHA has termed it a major security lapse. Meanwhile, BKU (Krantikari) chief Surjit Singh Phool revealed that it was his faction which blocked the roads.

READ | BJP stages massive protests across India over PM Modi's security breach; slams Congress
READ | SAD chief Parkash Singh Badal holds Congress responsible for PM's security breach
Tags: Khalistan, SFJ, PM Modi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND