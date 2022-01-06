Khalistan Plot To Disrupt PM's Rally Accessed By Republic; SFJ Had Announced $100k Reward

In a massive development, Republic Media Network has accessed Khalistan's plot to disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally that was planned two days prior to the scheduled rally. The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) had released a video asking people to block PM Modi. For this, the terrorist organisation had also announced a $100,000 reward.

In a provocative video (dated January 3) ahead of PM Modi's visit to Punjab, terror group Sikh For Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu made reference to former PM Indira Gandhi's assassination while inciting the people to block PM Modi's rally.

Khalistan plot to disrupt PM Modi's rally accessed by Republic; Terror group Sikh For Justice announced reward of $100,000 to disrupt PM Modi's rally



Speaking to Republic, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the SFJ has been instigating people and whatever they do is on the instructions of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Defence expert Maj Gen AK Siwach (Retd.) said, "Pakistan stooges and Khalistani elements will provoke but it's a total failure of Punjab Police; there shouldn't be any lapses in PM's security."

First Khalistani link to breach exposed

SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu on Wednesday termed blocking of PM Modi's cavalcade in Ferozepur by farmers a start for "Khalistan freedom". In a video message, Pannu claimed that Sikhs had driven PM Modi out of Punjab and the upcoming assembly polls will decide the Khalistan referendum.

"Listen Modi govt, the campaign for Khalistan referendum has begun in Punjab on 5th January, as those bearing the tricolour had to go back to Delhi. People with orange flags chased Modi bare-footed out of Punjab, and Punjab has decided to be free today," Pannu said.

He added, "Indira Gandhi came to Punjab with weapons, she was answered with weapons. You are spreading panic in Punjab, but we answer the same with votes peacefully - by holding Khalistan referendum, by votes. Punjab has decided that along with the assembly elections, the Khalistan referendum will be held. May it be any party - Congress-Channi, Navjot Sidhu, BJP, AAP, whoever stands against saffron, will face the khanda(the Sikh weapon of war)".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 mins near Ferozepur after the road was blocked by some protesters. The MHA has termed it a major security lapse. Meanwhile, BKU (Krantikari) chief Surjit Singh Phool revealed that it was his faction which blocked the roads.