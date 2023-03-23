Khalistan Provocateurs Flash Ink, Throw Smoke Bombs At Indian High Commission At UK

Pro-Khalistan provocateurs shouted slogans and threw coloured smoke bombs, water bottles, and ink-filled bottles at security officials at the London Metropolitan police at Indian High Commission in the UK on Wednesday, March 22. For the protesters, the immediate provocation was the bigger Indian flag draped over the walls of India House.

The provocation came after India sent a strong message to the UK after its tricolour was desecrated flying atop the Indian High Commission in London. Over 2,000 Khalistani supporters turned up in front of the building, some of them throwing ink, water bottles and powdered colours at the police.

Notably, it was a planned provocation organised by groups such as the Federation of Sikh Organisations (FSO) and Sikh Youth Jathebandia outside the Indian High Commission in London on Wednesday. The provocation came in the wake of the violent disorder by Khalistani flag-waving protesters on Sunday.

Meanwhile, barricades placed outside the UK envoy's residence in New Delhi were removed, in an apparent tit-for-tat move by India for the March 19 incident outside its High Commission in the British capital.

Indian Mission Puts Huge Tiranga On Its Building In UK

Giving a befitting reply to separatists, Indians put up a huge national flag on the terrace of the Indian High Commission in London after Khalistan provocations.

Dozens of Indian nationals held several meters long Tiranga on top of the terrace of the High Commission of India (HCI) in London. All this was happening while supporters of the idea of Khalistan, a separate Sikh state for radicals, were protesting outside the High Commission building with yellow-coloured Khalistani flags.