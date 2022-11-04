Khalistan Terror Angle Emerges In Shiv Sena Leader Murder; Alleged Killer's Pic Accessed

In a key development, the Khalistani terror angle has emerged in Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri's murder case. This comes after the Shiv Sena leader of the Uddhav Thackeray faction was brutally shot dead by an unknown assailant in broad daylight in Punjab's Amritsar.

Khalistan terror angle emerges

As per the sources, the detained accused hailed from Amritsar and had connections with the pro-Khalistani syndicate. He has been felicitated by Khalistan elements not just within Punjab but across the borders. The Amritsar CP informed that the accused used A.30 pistol which has now been seized.

Suri was on the hitlist of pro-Khalistani elements as he was very vocal against the radicals and received multiple death threats.

Notably, this was not the first attack on Suri. On October 23, Punjab police arrested four people who were conspiring to kill Suri at the directions of Babbar Khalsa international leader Harvinder Rinda, revealed an Intelligence report. According to sources, Rinda is an ISI-backed Khalistani terrorist who is currently sheltered in Pakistan.

Just a few days before his attack, Suri told an interviewer that Canada-based Khalistani elements tried to eliminate him and that two attempts were made to assassinate him in October alone. He revealed that he faced life threats in September as well.

(Arrested youngsters accused of conspiring to kill Suri in October; Image- Republic World)

Slain Shiv Sena Leader Seen Surrounded By Cops Moments Before Being Shot Dead

Republic TV has now accessed visuals capturing the moments right before the brutal attack which raise a number of questions, including how such a brazen attack could take place in the midst of so many cops.

In the video, from right before the attack, the Shiv Sena leader of the Uddhav Thackeray faction can be seen staging a sit-in protest outside Gopal temple in a residential area. Those with him can be seen getting involved in a heated argument with police officials. As per sources, the protest was being carried out against the temple authorities after some idols were found in dumpsters outside the premises. Suri was allegedly attacked by an unknown assailant from the crowd while he was having a conversation with a police official.

The incident has come as a shock as the leader was attacked in the middle of the crowd and in the presence of the police force. The Shiv Sena leader was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead.