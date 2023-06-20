Khalistan Threat Remains As Youngsters Settled Outside India Being Lured By Terror Groups

Three Khalistani terrorists - Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, Paramjit Singh Panjwar in Pakistan and Avtar Singh Khanda - have been killed or died under mysterious circumstances in the last few weeks. The deaths of the trio has resulted in a massive blow to those supporting the Khalistani propaganda. However, the threat of Khalistani terrorists and their network still remains.



Just like Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Avtar Singh Kanda, most of the Khalistani operatives reside outside India. With support coming from Pakistani intelligence agency - the ISI - and certain other outfits, their objective of harming India’s interest continues.

Youngsters being lured into Khalistan trap

Several new Khalistani operatives are quite young. According to sources, some of the young Khalistani operatives like Harvinder Singh Rinda, Arshdeep Dalla and Goldy Brar have gained prominence owing to their anti-national and criminal activities. Many other young people are also being lured into the Khalistani trap.



Some of the Khalistani elements that the Indian government wants to get hold of are Satta Naushera, Lovely Ricky Pind, Gurjot Singh Garcha, Harmeet Singh alias Happy PHD, Harry Chatta and Luv Bajwa. Most of them reside in the USA and Canada. Luv Bajwa is holed up in New Zealand and Happy PHD, believed to be a major financier of major criminal and terrorist activities since 2016, is in Hong Kong.



While these people form the new guard and the young brigade, the old guard of Khalistani ideology has weakened but has not faded away completely. Some of them are Lakhbir Singh Rode, Ranjeet Singh alias Neeta, Gurmeet Singh Bagga and Paramjeet Singh Pamma.



One of the oldest people affiliated with Khalistani ideology is Wadhwa Singh, who is settled in Pakistan and is in his 80s. According to police sources, most of his family members are settled in Amritsar where they are quite financially well off but continue to be under surveillance by law enforcement agencies.

Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and Australia continue to be the top countries where the Khalistani operatives have a substantial presence.

In conversation with Republic TV, multiple sources in the law enforcement agencies mentioned how several separatist elements in Kashmir have been involved in assisting the Khalistani operatives in upskilling them to lay mines and explosives like the RDX.



The biggest challenge for law enforcement and security agencies is to break the nexus of Khalistani operatives and Kashmiri terrorists that has been supported by Pakistan's ISI.

Punjab continues to face the brunt of Khalistani elements. The unemployed youth are lured into joining criminal activities under the narco-terror nexus on the pretext of being sent abroad illegally. The porous border of Punjab with Pakistan has also ensured that drones are used to push in drugs and weapons.



"Three major factors are ensuring that the Khalistani network continues to survive. Socio-economic factors of Punjab, support of ISI and some of the Punjabi Sikhs settled outside," said an official who requested anonymity.