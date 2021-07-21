Khalistani Group Asks Farmers To Besiege Parliament & Remove Tricolour For July 22 Protest

In a bid to repeat the Republic Day violence, the Khalistan terror group-Sikh For Justice on Wednesday asked the farmers to besiege the Parliament on June 22. The farmers, who have been protesting near Delhi's borders for more than eight months, demanding the repeal of the three contentious farm laws have said they will hold a 'Kisan Parliament'. As part of it, 200 farmers will be visiting Jantar Mantar every day, starting July 22. The farmers have, however, assured that it would be a peaceful protest, involving them marching from the Singhu border towards Jantar Mantar, and no attempts would be made to approach the Parliament. Based on the assurance, the Delhi Police have granted the farmers the permission sought.

Khalistan group provokes farmers again

The plan, however, has not gone down well with the Khalistan terror group-Sikh For Justice. Chief of the group Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, in a bid to provoke the farmers and turn the otherwise peaceful protest violent, has asked the farmers to carry “Kesari” Nishan and “Swords” and besiege the Parliament. As a sign of protest against the anti-farm laws of the Modi government, he has also asked them to remove the Tricolour from the Indian Parliament.

The provocation raises concerns if the July 22 protest would be a re-run of the January 26 protest. Similar to now, back in January, the farmers had assured that they would carry out a 'parallel peaceful rally' along with the Republic Day Parade. The Delhi Police had permitted the farmers to take out the rally on conditions like- the rally would be confined to three pre-decided routes- the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border. Also, a maximum of 5,000 persons with 5,000 tractors were allowed to participate in the rally. The timing was fixed from noon to 5 pm.

To everyone's surprise, thousands of farmers, contradicting their promise of a peaceful protest, turned rogue waving swords and sticks and breaking through the barricades of their designated rally route to enter Central Delhi. The anarchy reached a crescendo after protestors breached the Red Fort ramparts, pulling down its gates with their tractors, and planting their religious flag atop its podiums.

Even back then, the name of Sikh For Justice had come to light for provoking the farmers, even offering cash rewards.

What are the three farm bills?

As the country opened up after lockdown, the Centre promulgated three ordinances affecting agriculture. Agriculture foodstuff including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions, and potatoes are to be deregulated while stock limits were to be imposed only under extreme conditions, under the amendment to the Essential Commodities act. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act was to enable better price realization for farmers by attracting investments - making the agriculture sector competitive. Under the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm services ordinance, 2020, it provided a framework for the protection and empowerment of farmers with reference to the sale and purchase of farm products overriding all state APMC laws. While the Supreme Court has stayed its implementation, talks between the Centre and farmers have stalled after 12 rounds.