Khalistani Group Threatens To Disrupt Independence Day Event In Delhi, Probe Underway

The Delhi Police have received inputs that some residents of the city have been receiving pre-recorded calls from the Khalistani organisation -- Sikhs for Justice -- stating that the Independence Day program on August 15 in the national capital will be disrupted. The Delhi Police officials have launched an investigation in this context. According to Delhi Police, one of the people who received the threat call informed the police through a PCR call.

Delhi Police further informed that a legal action has been initiated on the complaint of the person and the special cell is investigating the matter. The Delhi Police said that they are trying to find out from where the call was made and who was the caller.

Security scaled up ahead of Independence Day

While Delhi Police have beefed up security arrangements, extra precautions are being taken ahead of the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations as attempts by sponsored elements to create disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir continue.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also heightened security arrangements. The commuters might face a minor inconvenience as the metro stations will also be protected by security personnel, and frisking could take longer. The DMRC, in a statement, said, "Additional time might be needed in view of enhanced security and frisking measures ahead of Independence Day. Please allow for some extra time in your commute."

Security Update



The Delhi Police increased surveillance and monitoring at all eight of Delhi's borders as well as in the city's crowded markets earlier last year. Numerous layers of protection were added to the area around the Red Fort in order to improve security.