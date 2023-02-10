Khalistani Groups Protest Demanding Release Of 'Bandi Singhs' At Mohali-Chandigarh Border

Tensions engulfed the Chandigarh-Mohali border as Khalistani groups continued to stage massive protests at the border area demanding the release of Sikh convicts. Several protestors wielded weapons and attacked policemen with swords and sticks. The members of the organisation named Quami Insaaf Morcha are claiming that Sikh prisoners who have completed their sentences are still behind the bars. Notably, these prisoners are said to have been jailed after being convicted for their crimes during the peak period of militancy in Punjab.

Heavy security personnel have been deployed at the Chandigarh-Mohali border. In the visuals, the members of the Sikh organisations who are protesting along the Chandigarh-Mohali border can be seen raising slogans while protesting for the release of 'Bandi Singhs'. Notably, despite imposing Section 307 (attempt to murder ) which is a non-bailable section, no arrest has been made so far.

On February 8, a massive clash took place at the Chandigarh-Mohali border. Visuals showed the protestors attacking policemen with swords while trying to breach security to enter the city. Several Nihang Sikhs were also seen on horsebacks brandishing swords and contributing to the chaos.