Khalistani Slogans Painted On Walls Of Hindu Temple In Melbourne; Alarming Pics Accessed

Following reports of vandalisation of the Hindu temple in Australia by Khalistan supporters, Republic TV on Thursday accessed the visuals of the defaced walls of the prominent Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne's northern suburb of Mill Park. According to sources, the temple walls were defaced with anti-India and anti-Hindu graffiti.

As per the accessed visuals, the walls of the Hindu temple were vandalised with slogans such as “Sant Bhindranwale is Martyr”. Apart from the slogans written in favour of Bhindranwale, the walls of the Swaminarayan Mandir were also defaced with phrases like “Hindu-stan Murdabad”.

An investigation has been launched into the matter. However, no official statement has been released by the Australian government regarding the incident so far.

#LIVE | Pro-Khalistani slogans painted on the walls of the vandalised temple in Melbourne. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/gvtpVqvAbL — Republic (@republic) January 12, 2023

Notably, the incident came days after multiple communal clashes were reported in the United Kingdom in September 2022, where protestors climbed on the temple walls and chanted antI-India slogans. Communal clashes were reported in multiple cities, including Leicester, Birmingham and Smethwick.

Locals ask government to take strict action

Speaking to Republic, an Indian living in Melbourne said that the Australian government should take strict action against the culprits in order to make sure that no such incidents occur in the future. The local also questioned the government’s inaction in the matter.

“So far Melbourne has been a very peaceful place to live. But after this incident, we are shocked to see that the government does not care much about the safety and security of the Indian community. It is important for the Australian government to take strict action in the matter so that no such incidents occur in the coming future.”

As the walls of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in the suburb of Mill Park were vandalised by the unidentified group, BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened and shocked by these acts of vandalism and hate. BAPS has always been committed to peaceful coexistence and dialogue with all faiths and peoples. We have apprised the authorities and are cooperating fully with them. We offer our prayers for peace and harmony and will provide a fuller statement in due course.”