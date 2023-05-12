Khalistani Threat To PM Modi's Australia Visit? Australian Authorities To Be Briefed

The organisers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Australia visit received a call from a number with the ISD code of the United Kingdom which is said to be a Khalistani threat to his visit. As per sources, the Australian authorities will be briefed on the matter regarding the required security arrangements for the programmes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Sydney on May 24 to attend the Quad Summit to be hosted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. He will also be joined by US President Joe Biden at a summit that is expected to focus on the implications of the Ukraine conflict and the overall situation in the Indo-Pacific.

Australia PM Anthony Albanese earlier announced that he was looking forward to receiving the leaders of India, the US, and Japan for the Quad summit in Sydney.

PM Albanese said that Quad is committed to supporting an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is respectful of sovereignty and ensures security and growth for all.

PM likely to visit Japan

Before travelling to Australia, PM Modi is likely to visit the Japanese city of Hiroshima to attend the annual summit of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies which is scheduled to take place from May 19 to 21.