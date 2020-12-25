Khalsa Aid Sets Up 'Kisan Mall' At Tikri Border To Provide Farmers Free-of-cost Essentials

To help the farmers protesting against the Centre's agriculture reforms laws, international NGO (Non-Governmental Organisation) Khalsa Aid has set up a 'Kisan Mall' at Tikri border. They will provide items of daily use for free of cost to protesting farmers. The racks are stocked with toothbrushes, toothpaste, soaps, oil, shampoo, vaseline, combs, mufflers, heating pads, knee caps, thermal suits, shawls and blankets, among other things.

'We distribute over 500 tokens every day'

"We distribute issue a token to farmers through Khalsa Aid with which they can procure items from Kisan Mall. They arrive here with a token. We have made a list of things available. All things which are of daily use are available here. Khalsa aid volunteers pick things as per the requirements of farmers and give it to them in the bag. We distribute over 500 tokens every day," Guru Charan, the store manager told news agency ANI. Earlier, Khalsa Aid had set up a foot massage centre for farmers who continue their protest against the farm laws at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border).

Delhi: Khalsa Aid has set up Kisan Mall at Tikri border to provide items of daily use for free to farmers.



"We distribute tokens to farmers with which they can procure items from here," says Guru Charan, store manager.(24.12)

Govt sends fresh invite to protesting farmers for talks

Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday invited protesting farmer unions again for resumption of the stalled talks and asked them to choose a date of their convenience to end the impasse over the three new agriculture laws.

But the farmer unions alleged that the government's latest letter for talks is nothing but propaganda against the peasants to create an impression they are not interested in dialogue and asked it to put the scrapping of the new farm laws in the agenda to resume the parleys. The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting at three border points of Delhi -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur is likely to hold a meeting on Friday to discuss the Centre's letter and respond to it formally. The ministry also reiterated it is ready to find a "logical solution" to the issues raised by protesting farmer unions.

