'Khammam Stares At Your Draconian Rule': YS Sharmila Writes To KCR Ahead Of BRS Meeting

Ahead of the first public meeting of the BRS in Telangana's Khammam, YSR Telangana party chief YS Sharmila on Tuesday, January 17 took a swipe at Chief Minister KCR and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi for choosing the much-neglected Khammam district for the party’s national-level meeting on Wednesday.

Today I wrote a letter to CM KCR questioning the terrible treatment his regime has meted out to the people of the unified Khammam district.

Before he steps on the Khammam soil tomorrow,he owes an explanation over 10 unfulfilled promises made to the people there.

@TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/sVuYIzfpvr — YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) January 17, 2023

Writing a letter to Telangana Chief Minister KCR questioning the treatment his regime has meted out to the people of the unified Khammam district, YS Sharmila said that KCR owes an explanation on the 10 unfulfilled promises made to the people of Khammam.

In her letter, YS Sharmila stated, “More than as a surprise, it comes as a shocker to the entire state, and especially to the people of the erstwhile Khammam district, that you chose Khammam to unleash future BRS agenda on the nation.”

She further asserted that Khammam has been staring at his draconian rule helplessly for the last nine years. The glorious district is famed for its political and cultural consciousness and this is precisely the reason why your party received a royal drubbing in the previous elections, in Khammam, she said.

"In return, you decided to deliver a raw deal to the district that rejected you. And now, the irony of January 18th - the very neglected and sidelined district in your government becomes the BRS mega meeting venue, because you are desperate to win the confidence of the locals, during this election year," YS Sharmila added.

YS Sharmila mentions 10 issues

Listing out KCR's 'false' promises, YS Sharmila said, "I once again put forward my strong demand and an equally earnest appeal – at the first instance, please explain your stand on the below issues, while you step on the soil of Khammam. Spare your thoughts for the district and answer yourself if your government and your party had ever done any good to Khammam district, for you to be fearlessly standing on this matti and perpetrate the usual practice of launching new lies and peddling fresh false promises."

Why didn’t you wage a prolonged war against the merger of seven mandals with Andhra Pradesh? Why doesn’t your government take up seriously the issue of the five villages near Bhadrachalam that are desperate to get merged back into Telangana for administrative convenience? After seven years and lots of announcements and hype, why is the Sitarama Project not yet complete? Where have the 13000-odd crore rupees gone? Way back in April 2016, KCR announced that the Bhadrachalam temple would be developed with Rs 100 crores. Seven years and why is the sacred abode neglected? Why were there no repairs to sluices and why was there such a terrible and inhuman apathy towards flood relief and compensation, last year that saw deadly floods wreak havoc in the district? Where is the Rs 1000 crore promised for Bhadrachalam protection? Why is it that there is no progress in the works? Why are Podu farmers in Khammam district agitated most? What is bothering them? Why did you fail to address the issue of the district with a significant ST population, where close to 18300 applications were submitted against 157530 acres of forest land, roughly 15 percent of the district area? When will the passing of buck drama between BRS and BJP with respect to the privatization of Singareni end? A large number of district farmers are also facing issues with the Dharani portal. Over 22,000 acres have been rejected for claims, during the survey, which is a huge figure. What is your government doing? What is your stand on the power subsidies for the world-famous granite industry, which sees the worst-ever crisis, thanks to your inefficient rule? Why is there an increasing number of mirchi farmer suicides in the district?

First public meeting of the BRS party in Telangana's Khammam

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti’s first public meeting in Telangana would be held on Wednesday in Khammam town and a host of leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are set to take part in it.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI General Secretary D Raja, and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav would also attend the BRS meeting. The meet assumes political significance as it is the first public meeting after the TRS decided to go national by renaming itself as BRS and also because leaders of different opposition parties — BRS, Aam Admi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party, and the Left — would be seen together.