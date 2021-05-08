Khan Market Fake Oxygen Racket Case Transferred From Delhi Police To Crime Branch

Days after the fake oxygen cylinder racket in Khan Market was busted, the case has now been transferred to the Crime Branch. The matter was earlier being investigated by the Delhi police. This comes a day after the Delhi Police arrested several people in connection with its probe into the seizure of over 500 fake oxygen concentrators in the last two days from popular restaurants in the national capital.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police had seized 532 fire extinguisher iron gas cylinders of different sizes, 26 oxygen gas cylinder nozzles, two electric grinders used to remove the red paint of the cylinders, three silver colour spray-paint cans, one black paint box, one paint-brush, one pipe-wrench.

The police had also registered over 300 cases in connection with cheating and black-marketing or hoarding of oxygen cylinders and medical equipment during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Delhi Police's Public Relations Officer (PRO) Chinmoy Biswal said that a total of 303 FIRs have so far been registered in connection with such incidents.

More Raids By Delhi Police

On Friday, the Delhi Police said they conducted raids at two upscale restaurants and recovered 105 more such machines, used in the treatment of COVID patients. According to the police, 96 oxygen concentrators were recovered from Khan Chacha Restaurant and nine were seized from Town Hall restaurant, both situated in the Khan Market area. The recovery of over 100 oxygen concentrators came after the arrest of four men, Gaurav, Satish Sethi, Vikrant, and Hitesh from a restaurant-cum-bar in south Delhi's Lodhi Colony area on Wednesday who were allegedly involved in hoarding and black marketing oxygen concentrators, police said.

After the arrest of the four men, the police had recovered 419 oxygen concentrators that were meant to be sold in the black market. The accused were produced in a court which granted one-day police custody, a senior police officer said.

"During interrogation, Hitesh had disclosed that they had stored some more oxygen concentrators at restaurants situated in the Khan Market area, following which a police team conducted a raid on Thursday night at Townhall Restaurant and recovered nine oxygen concentrators.

"The accused also told the police that more oxygen concentrators had been kept at Khan Chacha restaurant. The team conducted another raid and recovered 96 concentrators from Khan Chacha restaurant. With this, a total of 524 oxygen concentrators have been recovered so far," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

(With Agency Inputs)