Khan Market Oxygen Racket: App Used For Ordering; Absconding Businessman In Police's Radar

Days after an oxygen cylinder & concentrator racket was unearthed in Delhi's Khan Market, an investigation into the case has revealed that a mobile application named X-Factor made by Matrix Travel companion was allegedly used to take orders. The racket, currently being probed by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch, saw 500 fake oxygen concentrators being seized from popular restaurants in the city & several persons being arrested in relation to the case. As per the investigation, orders were initially allegedly taken through the X Factor application following which orders from other sources including social media were accepted.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police conducted raids at London-based businessman Gaggan Duggal's farmhouses at Fatehpur Beri and Sainik Farms in connection with the Khan market racket and reportedly recovered few documents from the raids. As per sources, an order to import 650 Oxygen concentrators from China & Hong Kong was issued in the name of Gaggan Duggal's company and oxygen concentrators worth Rs 1 crore had been sold off so far. As per sources, Gaggan Duggal allegedly took Navneet Karla's help to sell the oxygen cylinders via restaurants in Khan Market. Navneet Karla, a popular restauranteur in New Delhi who has been accused of selling over 6000 Oxygen concentrators, has been absconding while his last known location was Uttarakhand's Haridwar.

Martix moves Delhi HC

Matrix Cellular Services moved the Delhi High Court on Saturday demanding the seized oxygen concentrators to be returned. Matrix's CEO Gaurav Khanna was arrested by Delhi Police earlier on Friday. Matrix's plea was moved before a High Court bench comprising of Justice Yogesh Khanna who directed the Delhi Police to file a status report by Monday. Issuing a statement, Matrix said that it was 'pained by the insinuations' company accusing it of engaging in black-marketing or hoarding of oxygen concentrators and said that it would 'fiercely contest' the baseless allegations.

Delhi Police raids restaurants, seizes machines

On Friday, the Delhi Police said they conducted raids at two upscale restaurants and recovered 105 oxygen concentrators used in the treatment of COVID patients. According to the police, 96 oxygen concentrators were recovered from Khan Chacha Restaurant and nine were seized from Town Hall restaurant, both situated in the Khan Market area. The recovery of over 100 oxygen concentrators came after the arrest of four men, Gaurav, Satish Sethi, Vikrant, and Hitesh from a restaurant-cum-bar in south Delhi's Lodhi Colony area on Wednesday who were allegedly involved in hoarding and black marketing oxygen concentrators, police said.

After the arrest of the four men, the police had recovered 419 oxygen concentrators that were meant to be sold in the black market. The accused were produced in a court which granted one-day police custody, a senior police officer said. "During interrogation, Hitesh had disclosed that they had stored some more oxygen concentrators at restaurants situated in the Khan Market area, following which a police team conducted a raid on Thursday night at Townhall Restaurant and recovered nine oxygen concentrators. "The accused also told the police that more oxygen concentrators had been kept at Khan Chacha restaurant. The team conducted another raid and recovered 96 concentrators from Khan Chacha restaurant. With this, a total of 524 oxygen concentrators have been recovered so far," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police had seized 532 fire extinguishers and iron gas cylinders of different sizes, 26 oxygen gas cylinder nozzles, two electric grinders used to remove the red paint of the cylinders, three silver colour spray-paint cans, one black paint box, one paint-brush, one pipe-wrench, in an effort to sell them as Oxygen cylinders. The police had also registered over 300 cases in connection with cheating and black-marketing or hoarding of oxygen cylinders and medical equipment during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Delhi Police's Public Relations Officer (PRO) Chinmoy Biswal said that a total of 303 FIRs have so far been registered in connection with such incidents.